Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- June 5  Soybean prices opened sweak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 36,500-37,500 36,500-37,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,700-37,600 36,700-38,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 180 36,500-37,500 36,700-37,600 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,750 General Foods 38,400 Gujarat Ambuja 37,500 Indian Rubber 37,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,750 Lakhmi Solvex 38,500 Mahakali 38,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,000 Prestige Foods 37,750 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 38,400 Vippy 37,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,800-63,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 64,100-64,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,100-67,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,800-32,850 32,900-32,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,900-32,950 33,000-33,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship