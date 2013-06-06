Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- June 6
Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 36,500-37,500 36,500-37,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,700-37,600 36,700-36,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 36,500-37,500 36,700-37,600
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,750
General Foods 38,500
Gujarat Ambuja 37,000
Indian Rubber 38,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 37,500
Lakhmi Solvex 38,500
Mahakali 38,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,400
Prestige Foods 38,000
Premier proteins 37,500
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 38,500
Vippy 38,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,300-63,400 63,200-63,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,600-63,700 63,500-63,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,100-67,200 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,300-67,400 67,200-67,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,850-32,900 32,800-32,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,950-33,000 32,900-32,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship