Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- June 7  Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling.  Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 36,500-37,500 36,500-37,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,700-37,600 36,700-36,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 36,500-37,500 36,700-37,600 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 38,400 AV Agri 38,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 38,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 37,750 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,750 General Foods 38,500 Gujarat Ambuja 37,500 Indian Rubber 38,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,750 Mahakali 38,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,500 Prestige Foods 38,250 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 38,500 Vippy 38,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,400-63,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,850-32,900 32,850-32,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,950-33,000 32,950-33,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship