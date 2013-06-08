Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- June 8
Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya.
Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery Closed 36,500-37,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 36,700-36,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 38,400
AV Agri 38,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 38,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 37,750
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,750
General Foods 38,500
Gujarat Ambuja 37,500
Indian Rubber 38,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 37,500
Lakhmi Solvex 38,750
Mahakali 38,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,500
Prestige Foods 38,250
Premier proteins 37,500
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 38,500
Vippy 38,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,000-63,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,300-63,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,850-32,900 32,850-32,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,950-33,000 32,950-33,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship