* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 36,500-37,700 36,500-37,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,700-37,800 36,700-37,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 36,500-37,700 36,500-37,800
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 38,500
AV Agri 38,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000
General Foods 38,700
Gujarat Ambuja 37,500
Indian Rubber 38,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 37,500
Lakhmi Solvex 38,750
Mahakali 38,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,500
Prestige Foods 38,250
Premier proteins 37,500
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 38,700
Vippy 38,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,000-63,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,300-63,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,900-67,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,050-33,100 32,850-32,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,150-33,200 32,950-33,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship