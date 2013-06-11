-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- June 11 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were weak at closed on poor buying support ay higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 36,700-37,900 36,700-37,900 36,500-37,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 36,900-38,000 36,900-38,000 36,700-37,800 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 37,500-39,000 37,500-39,000 37,500-38,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 180 36,700-37,900 36,900-38,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,200-64,300 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,500-64,600 63,400-63,500 plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 67,200-67,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,350-33,400 33,050-33,100 Spot (48% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,450-33,500 33,150-33,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship