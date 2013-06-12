Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- June 12
* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against better
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 36,700-38,200 36,700-37,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,900-38,250 36,900-38,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 36,700-38,200 36,900-38,250
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,250
General Foods 39,000
Gujarat Ambuja 37,500
Indian Rubber 39,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,100
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 37,500
Lakhmi Solvex 39,200
Mahakali 39,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,800
Prestige Foods 38,500
Premier proteins 38,000
Rama --
Ruchi 39,000
Vippy 38,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,900-68,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,350-33,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,550-33,600 33,450-33,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship