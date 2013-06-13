Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- June 13 * Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 36,500-37,900 36,700-38,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,700-38,000 36,900-38,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 180 36,500-37,900 36,700-38,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,300 General Foods 38,900 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 39,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,750 Lakhmi Solvex 39,200 Mahakali 39,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 38,500 Premier proteins 38,000 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 38,900 Vippy -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,450-33,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,550-33,600 33,550-33,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship