Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- June 14 * Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 36,300-37,700 36,500-37,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,500-37,800 36,700-38,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 36,300-37,700 36,500-37,800 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,400 General Foods 39,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 39,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 39,200 Mahakali 39,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 38,500 Premier proteins 38,000 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 39,000 Vippy 38,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,700-67,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,650-33,700 33,450-33,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,750-33,800 33,550-33,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship