* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availabilities.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 37,500-38,500 37,000-38,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 37,700-38,700 37,200-38,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 37,500-38,500 37,700-38,700
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,800
General Foods 39,500
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 38,000
Lakhmi Solvex 39,500
Mahakali 39,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,000
Prestige Foods 39,200
Premier proteins 38,500
Rama 39,500
Ruchi 39,500
Vippy 38,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,500-64,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,800-64,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,400-67,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,600-67,700
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,250-34,300 34,000-34,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,350-34,400 34,100-34,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship