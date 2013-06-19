* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 37,500-38,700 37,500-38,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,700-38,800 37,700-38,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 37,500-38,700 37,700-38,800 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,250 General Foods 40,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 39,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,500 Kriti Industries 38,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,500 Mahakali 39,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,600 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 40,000 Ruchi 40,000 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,100-68,200 68,100-68,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,300-68,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 34,700-34,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,100-35,150 34,800-34,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship