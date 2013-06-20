* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 37,500-38,800 37,500-38,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,700-38,900 37,700-38,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 37,500-38,800 37,700-38,900 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,750 General Foods 40,250 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber 39,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,500 Kriti Industries -- Lakhmi Solvex 39,500 Mahakali 40,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,000 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 40,000 Ruchi 40,250 Vippy 39,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,100-68,200 68,100-68,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,300-68,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,200-35,250 35,000-35,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,300-35,350 35,100-35,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship