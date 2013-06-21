-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- June 21 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 37,500-38,800 37,500-38,800 37,500-38,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,700-38,900 37,700-38,900 37,700-38,900 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 39,000-40,000 39,000-40,000 39,000-40,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 550 37,500-38,800 37,700-38,900 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,700-64,800 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 65,000-65,100 65,300-65,400 plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,800-67,900 68,100-68,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,000-68,100 68,300-68,400 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 35,000-35,050 35,200-35,250 Spot (48% protein) 35,100-35,150 35,100-35,150 35,300-35,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship