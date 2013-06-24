* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better availabilities against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 36,400-37,900 37,000-38,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,600-38,000 37,200-38,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 900 36,400-37,900 36,600-38,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500 General Foods 38,900 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,900 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,500 Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,000 Mahakali 38,600 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,800 Prestige Foods 38,250 Premier proteins 38,000 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 38,900 Vippy 38,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,600-63,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,300-67,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,150-34,200 34,600-34,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,250-34,300 34,700-34,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship