-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- June 24 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 36,400-37,900 36,400-37,900 37,000-38,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 36,600-38,000 36,600-38,000 37,200-38,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 38,000-39,000 38,000-39,000 38,000-39,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 900 36,400-37,900 36,600-38,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,300-63,400 63,600-63,700 63,600-63,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,600-63,700 63,900-64,000 63,900-64,000 plant delivery# 66,800-66,900 67,000-67,100 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,150-34,200 34,150-34,200 34,600-34,650 Spot (48% protein) 34,250-34,300 34,250-34,300 34,700-34,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship