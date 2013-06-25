BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra says ruling on BS-III vehicles to have one-time material impact
* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"
* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better availabilities against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 36,000-37,000 36,400-37,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,200-37,100 36,600-38,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 36,000-37,000 36,200-37,100 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500 General Foods 38,000 Gujarat Ambuja 37,500 Indian Rubber 37,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,600 Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,000 Mahakali 38,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,000 Prestige Foods 37,400 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 38,000 Vippy 37,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,800-62,900 63,300-63,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,100-63,200 63,600-63,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 67,000-67,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,900-33,950 34,150-34,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,250-34,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 30 Nagpur, Mar 30 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according
BANGALORE (Reuters) Mar 30 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.