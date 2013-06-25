* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better availabilities against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 36,000-37,000 36,400-37,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,200-37,100 36,600-38,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 36,000-37,000 36,200-37,100 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500 General Foods 38,000 Gujarat Ambuja 37,500 Indian Rubber 37,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,600 Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,000 Mahakali 38,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,000 Prestige Foods 37,400 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 38,000 Vippy 37,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,800-62,900 63,300-63,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,100-63,200 63,600-63,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 67,000-67,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,900-33,950 34,150-34,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,250-34,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship