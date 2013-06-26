*Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support. *Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 35,500-36,400 36,000-37,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,700-36,500 36,200-37,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 35,500-36,400 35,700-36,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,000 General Foods 37,000 Gujarat Ambuja 37,000 Indian Rubber 36,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,100 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,750 Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex 37,500 Mahakali 37,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,500 Prestige Foods 37,000 Premier proteins 37,000 Rama 37,200 Ruchi 37,000 Vippy 36,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 62,800-62,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 63,100-63,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,900-33,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,100-33,150 34,000-34,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship