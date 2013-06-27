* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying
support at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 34,500-35,400 35,500-36,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,700-35,500 35,700-36,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 34,500-35,400 34,700-35,500
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 36,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 36,000
General Foods 36,300
Gujarat Ambuja 35,500
Indian Rubber 36,150
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 36,250
Kriti Industries 36,000
Lakhmi Solvex 36,500
Mahakali 36,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 36,500
Prestige Foods 36,250
Premier proteins 35,800
Rama 36,500
Ruchi 36,300
Vippy 36,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,300-62,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 65,900-66,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,700-32,750 33,000-33,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,800-32,850 33,100-33,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship