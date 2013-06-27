* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,400 35,500-36,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,700-35,500 35,700-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 34,500-35,400 34,700-35,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,000 General Foods 36,300 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 36,150 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,250 Kriti Industries 36,000 Lakhmi Solvex 36,500 Mahakali 36,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,500 Prestige Foods 36,250 Premier proteins 35,800 Rama 36,500 Ruchi 36,300 Vippy 36,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,700-32,750 33,000-33,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,800-32,850 33,100-33,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship