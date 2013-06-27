* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 34,500-35,400 34,500-35,400 35,500-36,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,700-35,500 34,700-35,500 35,700-36,500
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 35,500-36,750 35,500-36,750 36,500-37,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 350 34,500-35,400 34,700-35,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 61,500-61,600 62,000-62,100 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 62,300-62,400 62,300-62,400
plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 66,000-66,100 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 66,200-66,300 65,900-66,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 1080-1170
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 32,700-32,750 33,000-33,050
Spot (48% protein) 33,100-33,150 32,800-32,850 33,100-33,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship