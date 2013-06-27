* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,400 34,500-35,400 35,500-36,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,700-35,500 34,700-35,500 35,700-36,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 35,500-36,750 35,500-36,750 36,500-37,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 34,500-35,400 34,700-35,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 62,000-62,100 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 62,300-62,400 62,300-62,400 plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 66,000-66,100 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 66,200-66,300 65,900-66,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 32,700-32,750 33,000-33,050 Spot (48% protein) 33,100-33,150 32,800-32,850 33,100-33,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship