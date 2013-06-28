* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 34,600-35,500 34,500-35,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,800-35,600 34,700-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 34,600-35,500 34,800-35,600 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,250 General Foods 36,700 Gujarat Ambuja 36,000 Indian Rubber 36,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,500 Kriti Industries 36,500 Lakhmi Solvex 36,500 Mahakali 36,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,500 Prestige Foods 36,250 Premier proteins 36,250 Rama 36,800 Ruchi 36,700 Vippy 36,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 61,500-61,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,800-61,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,700-65,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,800-32,850 32,700-32,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,800-32,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship