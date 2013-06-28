-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- June 28 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil refined prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,600-35,500 34,600-35,500 34,500-35,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,800-35,600 34,800-35,600 34,700-35,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 36,000-36,800 36,000-36,800 35,500-36,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 450 34,600-35,500 34,800-35,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 61,000-61,100 61,500-61,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,300-61,400 61,800-61,900 plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500 65,700-65,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,800-32,850 32,800-32,850 32,700-32,750 Spot (48% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,900-32,950 32,800-32,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship