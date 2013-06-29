*Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at
lower prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 34,700-35,900 34,600-35,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,800-36,000 34,800-35,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 550 34,700-35,900 34,800-36,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 36,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 37,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 36,500
General Foods 37,000
Gujarat Ambuja 36,250
Indian Rubber 36,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 37,000
Kriti Industries 36,900
Lakhmi Solvex 37,000
Mahakali 37,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,200
Prestige Foods 36,750
Premier proteins 36,500
Rama 37,000
Ruchi 37,000
Vippy 36,350
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 61,000-61,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,300-61,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,800-32,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,000-33,050 32,900-32,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship