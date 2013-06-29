*Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 34,700-35,900 34,600-35,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,800-36,000 34,800-35,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 34,700-35,900 34,800-36,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,500 General Foods 37,000 Gujarat Ambuja 36,250 Indian Rubber 36,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,000 Kriti Industries 36,900 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Mahakali 37,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,200 Prestige Foods 36,750 Premier proteins 36,500 Rama 37,000 Ruchi 37,000 Vippy 36,350 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 61,000-61,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,300-61,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,800-32,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,000-33,050 32,900-32,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship