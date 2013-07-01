* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availabilities. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 34,400-36,100 34,700-35,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,600-36,200 34,800-36,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 34,400-36,100 34,600-36,200 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,250 Bajrang Extractions 36,900 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,900 General Foods 37,200 Gujarat Ambuja 36,500 Indian Rubber 36,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,000 Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex 37,250 Mahakali 37,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,700 Prestige Foods 37,000 Premier proteins 37,000 Rama 37,200 Ruchi 37,200 Vippy 37,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,300-65,400 65,300-65,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,900-32,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,000-33,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship