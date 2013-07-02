* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on increased selling against poor buying
support.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 34,500-35,900 34,400-36,100
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,600-36,000 34,600-36,200
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 34,500-35,900 34,600-36,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 36,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 36,750
Bajrang Extractions 36,700
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 36,800
General Foods 36,750
Gujarat Ambuja 36,500
Indian Rubber 36,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 36,700
Kriti Industries 36,800
Lakhmi Solvex 36,750
Mahakali 36,900
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,200
Prestige Foods 36,750
Premier proteins 36,750
Rama 37,000
Ruchi 36,750
Vippy 36,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 61,100-61,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 61,400-61,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 65,100-65,200
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 65,300-65,400
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,850-32,900 32,900-32,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,950-33,000 33,000-33,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship