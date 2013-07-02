* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,900 34,400-36,100 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,600-36,000 34,600-36,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 34,500-35,900 34,600-36,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,750 Bajrang Extractions 36,700 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,800 General Foods 36,750 Gujarat Ambuja 36,500 Indian Rubber 36,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,700 Kriti Industries 36,800 Lakhmi Solvex 36,750 Mahakali 36,900 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,200 Prestige Foods 36,750 Premier proteins 36,750 Rama 37,000 Ruchi 36,750 Vippy 36,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 61,100-61,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 61,400-61,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 65,300-65,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,850-32,900 32,900-32,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,950-33,000 33,000-33,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship