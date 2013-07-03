-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- July 3 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up sharply at closed on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 35,000-35,900 35,000-35,900 34,500-35,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 35,200-36,000 35,200-36,000 34,600-36,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 36,250-37,200 36,250-37,200 36,250-37,200 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 35,000-35,900 35,200-36,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,400-61,500 60,800-60,900 61,000-61,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,700-61,800 61,100-61,200 61,300-61,400 plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 64,500-64,600 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 64,700-64,800 64,900-65,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,650-32,700 32,650-32,700 32,850-32,900 Spot (48% protein) 32,750-32,800 32,750-32,800 32,950-33,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship