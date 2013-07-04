* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on dull trading. Arrivals were poor due to heavy rains in the area. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 35,000-35,900 35,000-35,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,200-36,000 35,200-36,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 30 35,000-35,900 35,200-36,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,000 General Foods 37,000 Gujarat Ambuja 36,500 Indian Rubber 37,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,850 Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Mahakali 37,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,500 Prestige Foods 36,750 Premier proteins 36,500 Rama 37,200 Ruchi 37,000 Vippy 36,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,700-61,800 61,400-61,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,000-62,100 61,700-61,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,950-33,000 32,650-32,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,050-33,100 32,750-32,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship