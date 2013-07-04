* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on dull trading. Arrivals
were poor due to heavy rains in the area.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 35,000-35,900 35,000-35,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,200-36,000 35,200-36,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 30 35,000-35,900 35,200-36,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 37,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,000
General Foods 37,000
Gujarat Ambuja 36,500
Indian Rubber 37,100
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 36,850
Kriti Industries 37,000
Lakhmi Solvex 37,000
Mahakali 37,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,500
Prestige Foods 36,750
Premier proteins 36,500
Rama 37,200
Ruchi 37,000
Vippy 36,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,700-61,800 61,400-61,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,000-62,100 61,700-61,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,000-65,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,200-65,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,950-33,000 32,650-32,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,050-33,100 32,750-32,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship