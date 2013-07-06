Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 6  Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.  Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 35,000-36,400 35,000-36,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,200-36,500 35,200-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 35,000-36,400 35,200-36,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,750 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,200 General Foods 37,100 Gujarat Ambuja 36,750 Indian Rubber 37,150 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,800 Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex 37,700 Mahakali 37,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,600 Prestige Foods 37,100 Premier proteins 36,700 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 37,100 Vippy 37,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,950-33,000 32,950-33,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,050-33,100 33,050-33,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship