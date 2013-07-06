RPT-ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 6 Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 35,000-36,400 35,000-36,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,200-36,500 35,200-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 35,000-36,400 35,200-36,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,750 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,200 General Foods 37,100 Gujarat Ambuja 36,750 Indian Rubber 37,150 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,800 Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex 37,700 Mahakali 37,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,600 Prestige Foods 37,100 Premier proteins 36,700 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 37,100 Vippy 37,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,950-33,000 32,950-33,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,050-33,100 33,050-33,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
May 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.920 110.82 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3838 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.106