- Indore mandi closed today due to Shree Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery Closed 33,500-34,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 33,700-35,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750
General Foods 35,500
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 35,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,500
Lakhmi Solvex 35,500
Mahakali 35,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,000
Prestige Foods 35,000
Premier proteins --
Rama 35,500
Ruchi 35,500
Vippy 34,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,800-61,900 62,100-62,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,100-62,200 62,400-62,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,300-65,400 65,500-65,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,700-65,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,500-31,550 31,700-31,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,600-31,650 31,800-31,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship