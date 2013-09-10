- Soybean prices opened weak Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 300 bags (90 kg each) arrived in Indore mandi and sold rupees 26,500-30,000 per tone. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,450 33,500-34,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,700-34,500 33,700-35,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 33,500-34,450 33,700-34,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,750 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500 General Foods 35,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 34,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,750 Mahakali 35,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,000 Prestige Foods 35,000 Premier proteins 35,000 Rama 35,000 Ruchi 35,000 Vippy 34,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,200-61,300 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,500-61,600 62,100-62,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 65,500-65,600 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,700-30,750 31,500-31,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,800-30,850 31,600-31,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship