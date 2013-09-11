- Soybean prices opened weak Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 250 bags (90 kg each)of new soybean arrived in Indore mandi and sold rupees 28,000-31,000 per tone. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 33,200-34,350 33,500-34,450 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,400-34,400 33,700-34,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 33,200-34,350 33,400-34,400 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 34,850 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 34,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,250 Mahakali 35,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,500 Prestige Foods 34,500 Premier proteins 35,250 Rama 35,000 Ruchi 34,850 Vippy 34,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,300-60,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,600-60,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-64,000 64,200-64,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,450-30,500 30,700-30,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,550-30,600 30,800-30,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship