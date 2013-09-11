- Soybean prices opened weak Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher
prices. According to trade sources about 250 bags (90 kg each)of new soybean
arrived in Indore mandi and sold rupees 28,000-31,000 per tone.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 33,200-34,350 33,500-34,450
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,400-34,400 33,700-34,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 33,200-34,350 33,400-34,400
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000
General Foods 34,850
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 34,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,500
Lakhmi Solvex 34,250
Mahakali 35,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,500
Prestige Foods 34,500
Premier proteins 35,250
Rama 35,000
Ruchi 34,850
Vippy 34,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,300-60,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,600-60,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 64,000-64,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-64,000 64,200-64,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1100-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,450-30,500 30,700-30,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,550-30,600 30,800-30,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship