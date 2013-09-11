* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were down further at closed on better selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,200-34,350 33,200-34,350 33,500-34,450 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,400-34,400 33,400-34,400 33,700-34,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 34,000-35,500 34,000-35,500 34,500-35,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 33,200-34,150 33,400-34,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,800-59,900 60,000-60,100 60,300-60,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,100-60,200 60,300-60,400 60,600-60,700 plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,700-63,800 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 63,900-64,000 64,200-64,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,450-30,500 30,450-30,500 30,700-30,750 Spot (48% protein) 30,550-30,600 30,550-30,600 30,800-30,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship