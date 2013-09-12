- Soybean prices opened firm Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 700 bags (90 kg each)of new soybean arrived in Indore mandi and sold rupees 30,000-33,000 per tone. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,900 33,200-34,350 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,700-35,000 33,400-34,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 33,500-34,900 33,700-35,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,700 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions 34,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,700 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,250 General Foods 35,450 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 35,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,750 Lakhmi Solvex 34,750 Mahakali 35,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,000 Prestige Foods 35,000 Premier proteins 35,500 Rama 35,500 Ruchi 35,450 Vippy 35,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,200-60,300 59,800-59,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,500-60,600 60,100-60,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,200-64,300 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,400-64,500 63,900-64,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 30,450-30,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 30,550-30,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship