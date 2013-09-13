- Soybean prices opened firm Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 1200 bags (90 kg each)of new soybean arrived in Indore mandi and sold rupees 32,000-34,500 per tone. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 34,000-35,800 33,500-34,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,200-36,000 33,700-35,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 170 34,000-35,800 34,200-36,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750 General Foods 36,150 Gujarat Ambuja 35,250 Indian Rubber 35,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,150 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 36,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,500 Mahakali 36,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,500 Prestige Foods 35,750 Premier proteins 35,750 Rama 35,500 Ruchi 36,150 Vippy 35,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 60,300-60,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 60,600-60,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 64,500-64,600 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,000-31,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,900-31,950 31,100-31,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship