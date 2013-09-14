-Soybean prices opened weak Indore mandi today on better arrivals. According to trade sources about 40,000 bags (90 kg each)of new soybean arrived in the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh and sold rupees 28,000-34,000 per tone. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 28,000-35,400 34,000-35,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-35,500 34,200-36,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 28,000-35,400 29,000-35,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,200 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750 General Foods 35,500 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,000 Mahakali 35,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,000 Prestige Foods 35,750 Premier proteins 36,000 Rama 35,500 Ruchi 35,500 Vippy 35,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 62,100-62,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 65,400-65,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,800-31,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,900-31,950 31,900-31,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship