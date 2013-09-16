- Soybean prices opened weak Indore mandi today on better arrivals. According to trade sources about 90,000 bags (90 kg each)of new soybean arrived in the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh and sold rupees 29,000-33,500 per tone. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 29,000-34,400 28,000-35,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-34,500 29,000-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 850 29,000-34,400 30,000-34,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,250 General Foods 34,600 Gujarat Ambuja 34,250 Indian Rubber 34,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,250 Kriti Industries 34,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,250 Mahakali 34,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,500 Prestige Foods 34,250 Premier proteins -- Rama 33,500 Ruchi 34,600 Vippy 34,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,500-60,600 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,800-60,900 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,900-65,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,800-31,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 31,900-31,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship