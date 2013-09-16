* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 29,000-34,400 29,000-34,400 28,000-35,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,000-34,500 30,000-34,500 29,000-35,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 33,500-34,600 33,500-34,600 34,750-36,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 850 29,000-34,400 30,000-34,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,400-60,500 60,500-60,600 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,700-60,800 60,800-60,900 61,900-62,000 plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 64,500-64,600 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 64,700-64,800 64,900-65,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,000-31,050 31,800-31,850 Spot (48% protein) 31,100-31,150 31,100-31,150 31,900-31,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship