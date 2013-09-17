- Soybean prices opened weak Indore mandi today on better arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 30,000-33,900 29,000-34,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-34,000 30,000-34,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 900 30,000-33,900 31,000-34,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,800 Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,100 General Foods 34,250 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber 34,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,150 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,500 Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Mahakali 34,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,250 Prestige Foods 34,500 Premier proteins 34,500 Rama 33,500 Ruchi 34,250 Vippy 34,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 60,400-60,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 60,700-60,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,800-64,900 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,000-65,100 63,900-64,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,000-31,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 31,100-31,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship