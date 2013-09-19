- Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 32,000-34,100 30,000-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-34,200 31,000-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 32,000-34,100 32,500-34,200 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,250 Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500 General Foods 34,400 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber 34,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,250 Kriti Industries 34,250 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Mahakali 34,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,500 Prestige Foods 34,500 Premier proteins 34,500 Rama 33,500 Ruchi 34,400 Vippy 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 60,500-60,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 60,800-60,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,600-64,700 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,800-64,900 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,700-30,750 30,700-30,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,800-30,850 30,800-30,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship