* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,500-33,400 31,500-33,400 31,500-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,000-33,500 32,000-33,500 32,000-34,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 33,500-34,250 33,500-34,250 33,500-34,600 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 31,500-33,400 32,000-33,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100 60,200-60,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,300-60,400 60,500-60,600 plant delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,200-63,300 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 63,900-64,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,000-30,050 30,000-30,050 30,700-30,750 Spot (48% protein) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 30,800-30,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship