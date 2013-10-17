- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 31,000-37,800 32,000-38,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-38,000 32,500-38,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1200 31,000-37,800 31,500-38,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,300 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,000 Bajrang Extractions 34,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 35,700 General Foods 36,000 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 35,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,100 Kriti Industries 36,250 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Mahakali 36,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,800 Prestige Foods 35,800 Premier proteins 36,000 Rama 36,500 Ruchi 36,000 Vippy 36,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 64,500-64,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 64,800-64,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,100-69,200 68,200-68,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1200 1110-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,300-31,350 31,900-31,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,400-31,450 32,000-32,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship