- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better arrivals.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-37,800 32,000-38,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,500-38,000 32,500-38,200
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1200 31,000-37,800 31,500-38,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,300
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 36,000
Bajrang Extractions 34,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,700
General Foods 36,000
Gujarat Ambuja 35,500
Indian Rubber 35,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 36,100
Kriti Industries 36,250
Lakhmi Solvex 36,000
Mahakali 36,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,800
Prestige Foods 35,800
Premier proteins 36,000
Rama 36,500
Ruchi 36,000
Vippy 36,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 64,500-64,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 64,800-64,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,000-68,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,100-69,200 68,200-68,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1200 1110-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,300-31,350 31,900-31,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,400-31,450 32,000-32,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship