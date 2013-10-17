* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were up at close on poor selling while soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,000-37,800 31,000-37,800 32,000-38,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,500-38,000 31,500-38,000 32,500-38,200 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 34,250-36,500 34,250-36,500 34,600-36,200 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1200 31,000-37,800 31,500-38,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,000-65,100 64,500-64,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,300-65,400 64,800-64,900 plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,900-69,000 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,100-69,200 68,200-68,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1200 1110-1200 1110-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,300-31,350 31,300-31,350 31,900-31,950 Spot (48% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,400-31,450 32,000-32,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship