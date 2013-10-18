- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-36,000 31,000-37,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,500-36,200 31,500-38,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 700 32,000-36,000 32,500-36,200
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,300
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 36,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,600
General Foods 35,800
Gujarat Ambuja 35,250
Indian Rubber 35,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 36,000
Kriti Industries 36,000
Lakhmi Solvex 36,000
Mahakali 36,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,500
Prestige Foods 35,750
Premier proteins 36,200
Rama 36,500
Ruchi 35,800
Vippy 36,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,500-65,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,800-65,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,900-69,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1200 1110-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,300-31,350 31,300-31,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,400-31,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship