* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,000-36,000 32,000-36,000 31,000-37,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,500-36,200 32,500-36,200 31,500-38,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 34,750-36,500 34,750-36,500 34,250-36,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 700 32,000-36,000 32,500-36,200
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,500-64,600 65,400-65,500 65,500-65,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 65,700-65,800 65,800-65,900
plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 68,500-68,600 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,700-68,800 68,900-69,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1200 1110-1200 1110-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,300-31,350 31,300-31,350 31,300-31,350
Spot (48% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,400-31,450 31,400-31,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship