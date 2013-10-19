Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 19 - Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 32,000-36,000 32,000-36,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-36,200 32,500-36,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1200 32,000-36,000 32,500-36,200 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,300 General Foods 35,700 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber 35,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,900 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 36,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,750 Mahakali 36,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,300 Prestige Foods 35,300 Premier proteins 35,900 Rama 36,000 Ruchi 35,700 Vippy 35,300 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,500-64,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,800-64,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1200 1110-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,300-31,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 31,400-31,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship