India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- October 19 - Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 32,000-36,000 32,000-36,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-36,200 32,500-36,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1200 32,000-36,000 32,500-36,200 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,300 General Foods 35,700 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber 35,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,900 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 36,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,750 Mahakali 36,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,300 Prestige Foods 35,300 Premier proteins 35,900 Rama 36,000 Ruchi 35,700 Vippy 35,300 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,500-64,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,800-64,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1200 1110-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,300-31,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 31,400-31,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
