- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on beter arrivals against poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened firm on beer buying support. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 31,000-34,800 32,000-36,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-35,000 32,500-36,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 31,000-34,800 31,500-35,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,800 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750 General Foods 35,100 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber 34,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,200 Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,250 Mahakali 35,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,750 Prestige Foods 35,000 Premier proteins 35,500 Rama 35,250 Ruchi 35,100 Vippy 35,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,300-67,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,500-67,600 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1200 1110-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,500-30,550 31,000-31,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,600-30,650 31,100-31,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship