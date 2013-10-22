- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-36,800 31,000-34,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-37,000 31,500-35,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1400 32,000-36,800 32,500-37,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,600 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,600 General Foods 35,200 Gujarat Ambuja 34,250 Indian Rubber 34,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,200 Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,250 Mahakali 35,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,700 Prestige Foods 35,250 Premier proteins 35,750 Rama -- Ruchi 35,200 Vippy 35,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,200 67,900-68,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1210 1110-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,500-30,550 30,500-30,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,600-30,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship