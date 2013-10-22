Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-36,800 31,000-34,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-37,000 31,500-35,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1400 32,000-36,800 32,500-37,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,600 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,600 General Foods 35,200 Gujarat Ambuja 34,250 Indian Rubber 34,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,200 Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,250 Mahakali 35,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,700 Prestige Foods 35,250 Premier proteins 35,750 Rama -- Ruchi 35,200 Vippy 35,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,200 67,900-68,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1210 1110-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,500-30,550 30,500-30,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,600-30,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.