- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-37,800 32,000-36,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-38,000 32,500-37,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1000 32,000-37,800 32,500-38,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,600 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,100 General Foods 36,250 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber 35,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,750 Kriti Industries 36,000 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Mahakali 36,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,250 Prestige Foods 36,000 Premier proteins -- Rama -- Ruchi 36,250 Vippy 36,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,400-68,500 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,600-68,700 67,900-68,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1220 1110-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,300-31,350 30,500-30,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,400-31,450 30,600-30,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship