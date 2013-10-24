- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 32,000-38,800 32,000-37,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-39,000 32,500-38,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1200 32,000-38,800 32,500-39,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,000 General Foods 37,000 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 36,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,500 Kriti Industries 36,500 Lakhmi Solvex 36,750 Mahakali 36,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,500 Prestige Foods 36,500 Premier proteins 36,250 Rama 36,500 Ruchi 37,000 Vippy 36,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,100-66,200 65,500-65,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,400-66,500 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,400-69,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1220 1130-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,150-32,200 31,300-31,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,250-32,300 31,400-31,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship