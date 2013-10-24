UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 32,000-38,800 32,000-37,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-39,000 32,500-38,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1200 32,000-38,800 32,500-39,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,000 General Foods 37,000 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 36,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,500 Kriti Industries 36,500 Lakhmi Solvex 36,750 Mahakali 36,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,500 Prestige Foods 36,500 Premier proteins 36,250 Rama 36,500 Ruchi 37,000 Vippy 36,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,100-66,200 65,500-65,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,400-66,500 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,400-69,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1220 1130-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,150-32,200 31,300-31,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,250-32,300 31,400-31,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)