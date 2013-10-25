- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 32,000-39,800 32,000-38,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-40,000 32,500-39,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 32,000-39,800 32,500-40,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,600 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,750 Bajrang Extractions 36,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,500 General Foods 37,100 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 36,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,600 Kriti Industries 36,500 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Mahakali 36,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,700 Prestige Foods 36,750 Premier proteins 36,750 Rama 37,000 Ruchi 37,100 Vippy 36,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1130-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,350-32,400 32,150-32,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,450-32,500 32,250-32,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship