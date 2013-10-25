Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 12, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 32,000-39,800 32,000-38,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-40,000 32,500-39,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 32,000-39,800 32,500-40,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,600 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,750 Bajrang Extractions 36,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,500 General Foods 37,100 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 36,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,600 Kriti Industries 36,500 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Mahakali 36,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,700 Prestige Foods 36,750 Premier proteins 36,750 Rama 37,000 Ruchi 37,100 Vippy 36,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1130-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,350-32,400 32,150-32,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,450-32,500 32,250-32,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
