- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support. - Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 32,000-39,800 32,000-39,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-40,000 32,500-40,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 32,000-39,800 32,500-40,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,750 Bajrang Extractions 36,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,100 General Foods 37,000 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 36,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,000 Kriti Industries 36,500 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Mahakali 36,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,500 Prestige Foods 36,500 Premier proteins 37,250 Rama 36,000 Ruchi 37,000 Vippy 36,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,500-65,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,900-69,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1140-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,050-32,100 32,350-32,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,150-32,200 32,450-32,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship